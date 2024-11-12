Breaking: Northeastern providing resources following death of Kenton Ridge student

Community members are shown outside the new Kenton Ridge school as officials conducted a ribbon-cutting and building dedication ceremony Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The new school will house all Kenton Ridge students. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Updated 47 minutes ago
Northeastern Local School District is making resources available to students after a Kenton Ridge High School student was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend.

The district declined to name the student, citing the privacy of those impacted.

Northeastern Local School District shared in a statement that its Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan team, which is made up of mental health therapists, counselors and additional security, has been at Kenton Ridge “to offer comfort and support.” The district encouraged those needing these resources to reach out.

“Our school community is feeling the weight of this tragedy deeply, and it has impacted students, staff, and families,” the district said. “Losses like this create a ripple effect that is felt throughout our small, close-knit community.”

The student was killed Saturday evening when a friend, “in an ill-fated moment of horseplay,” pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, thinking the weapon was unloaded after the magazine was removed, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. A single round fired and struck the victim in the torso, the sheriff’s office said.

The student appears to have been a member of the Kenton Ridge bowling team.

