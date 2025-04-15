North Springfield residents may get sidewalk and curb repair notice soon

Owners of abutting land and lots will receive notice to complete construction or reconstruction of the pavement in question within 30 days. If they do not complete the work in that time period, the city will do so and will assess the cost against those owners’ property taxes.

In last year’s Springfield city survey, residents said the condition of Springfield’s streets, pavement and sidewalks was the No. 1 item they were dissatisfied with, and the most important for the city to address.

In Ohio, property owners are responsible for repairs and maintenance to the sidewalks abutting their property.

Springfield’s codified ordinances require property owners maintain the sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveways “in the public right of way in front of and abutting upon such lot or parcel of land.”

According to the resolution, the sidewalks, curbs and gutters included “are so situated in relation to each other that in order to complete the improvements in the most practical and economical manner, they should be improved at the same time with the same kind of materials and in the same manner.”

Owners with abutting lots and lands on the following streets may receive notice:

Andover Avenue

Bristol Drive

Colony Lane

Eastham Street

Erter Drive (Providence Avenue to Villa Road)

Falmouth Avenue

Glouster Street

Grandby Avenue

Haverhill Street (Providence Avenue to Falmouth Avenue)

Ipswitch Street

Loney Court

Lynn Haven Street

Nantucket Street

New Haven Street

Revels Street

Sturbridge Street

Sudbury Street

Tackett Street

Vineyard Street (Providence Avenue to Westboro Avenue)

Westboro Avenue

Woonsocket Street

Vester Avenue (Derr Road to Villa Road)