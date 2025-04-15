North Springfield residents may get sidewalk and curb repair notice soon

Springfield is starting phase one of the city’s 2025 sidewalk, curb and gutter repair program in the Northern Estates area, south of Villa Road and west of Middle Urbana Road.
City commissioners approved a resolution to start the first phase of the program, in the section north of Providence Avenue, at the most recent commission meeting.
Owners of abutting land and lots will receive notice to complete construction or reconstruction of the pavement in question within 30 days. If they do not complete the work in that time period, the city will do so and will assess the cost against those owners’ property taxes.
In last year’s Springfield city survey, residents said the condition of Springfield’s streets, pavement and sidewalks was the No. 1 item they were dissatisfied with, and the most important for the city to address.
In Ohio, property owners are responsible for repairs and maintenance to the sidewalks abutting their property.
Springfield’s codified ordinances require property owners maintain the sidewalks, curbs, gutters and driveways “in the public right of way in front of and abutting upon such lot or parcel of land.”
According to the resolution, the sidewalks, curbs and gutters included “are so situated in relation to each other that in order to complete the improvements in the most practical and economical manner, they should be improved at the same time with the same kind of materials and in the same manner.”
Owners with abutting lots and lands on the following streets may receive notice:
Andover Avenue
Bristol Drive
Colony Lane
Eastham Street
Erter Drive (Providence Avenue to Villa Road)
Falmouth Avenue
Glouster Street
Grandby Avenue
Haverhill Street (Providence Avenue to Falmouth Avenue)
Ipswitch Street
Loney Court
Lynn Haven Street
Nantucket Street
New Haven Street
Revels Street
Sturbridge Street
Sudbury Street
Tackett Street
Vineyard Street (Providence Avenue to Westboro Avenue)
Westboro Avenue
Woonsocket Street
Vester Avenue (Derr Road to Villa Road)
