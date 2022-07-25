springfield-news-sun logo
Nominations open for 2022 Golden Leaf awards

The 2020 Dr. FF Mueller Visionary Golden Leaf Award winner Kay Hudson and her family. Contributed

The 2020 Dr. FF Mueller Visionary Golden Leaf Award winner Kay Hudson and her family. Contributed

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Developmental Disabilities of Clark County’s annual Golden Leaf Awards.

The awards recognize people who have worked to “exemplify excellence in inclusion, employment, advocacy and support” in Clark County who have developmental disabilities (DD), according to the organization.

There were no awards presented in 2021 due to COVID-19, so this will be the first in two years.

The awards categories include:

Champion City Employer of the Year Award: The winner is an employer in the county that employs at least one individual with DD, they encourage growth and development in the individual employed, and the staff go above and beyond their job responsibilities to show inclusion and acceptance of the individual.

Donnis Bailey Self Advocacy Award: The winner is a person with a development disability who’s actively involved in causing positive change that helps advance inclusion and acceptance for individuals with DD in the community or state.

Dr. F.F. Mueller Visionary Award: The winner provided at least 15 years of service to people with DD, has made a significant positive impact on the quality of life of individuals with DD through programs and services, advocacy resulting in major community change, and the creation of inclusive environments, and promotes a culture that sees individuals for their abilities, models this behavior for others and is a leader for change in the community.

DSP Excellence Award: The winner is a DSP or private provider who has positively affected an individual through hard work, teaching, care and support, and goes above and beyond job responsibilities to show inclusion and acceptance of the individual.

Rosemary Paxson Award: The winner helps individuals understand their rights, advocates for them at all levels, works for their acceptance in the community, builds relationships with them, helps them build relationships with others, and encourages growth and development of the individual’s abilities.

To submit a nomination, you will need the nominee’s name, phone number and email address, and three specific examples of why the nominee should receive an award.

Nominations can be made on the website at clarkdd.org/golden-leaf-awards.

The 2022 awards will be presented during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Springfield. The event will include a plated meal, awards ceremony and special guest speaker Charles Marshall.

Tickets will be available starting Sept. 1 through the website at clarkdd.org.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

