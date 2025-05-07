No, the Ohio raccoon with a meth pipe wasn’t from ‘our’ Springfield

We have now confirmed, however, that Chewy, the cute little raccoon who may need a 12-step program, is from the Springfield Township that’s in Summit County, near Akron.

If you didn’t see this news item, the Springfield Twp. police department up north posted that they made a traffic stop at 7:15 p.m. Monday for a driver with an active warrant.

After Officer Austin Branham detained the suspect, he returned to the car, and that’s when things “took an unusual turn” according to the department.

“As Officer Branham returned to the vehicle, he observed a raccoon named ‘Chewy’ sitting in the driver’s seat with a meth pipe in its mouth,” the Facebook post reads. “Chewy had somehow gotten hold of a glass methamphetamine pipe, leading officers to further inspect the vehicle.”

That led to a further search of the vehicle, revealing a “bulk amount” of methamphetamine, and leading to felony charges for the driver.

“Thankfully, Chewy the raccoon was unharmed, and notification was made to the proper authorities to determine that she has the proper paperwork and documentation to own the raccoon,” the police department posted. “While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first! No raccoons were hurt or injured in this incident.”