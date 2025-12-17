No charges for Springfield police officer involved in fatal Taser incident in September

After a brief foot pursuit, the officer used a department-issued Taser, which injured Foley. In body camera footage, Foley can be seen going stiff and falling immediately to the ground with his arms at his sides. Blood can be seen pooling under his face. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died three days later.

After reviewing all available evidence, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office cleared the officer involved of any criminal wrongdoing, Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said in a release.

“Our hearts remain with Mr. Foley’s family and all who continue to mourn his passing,” said Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott. “We also recognize the immense pressure placed on the officer involved, who had to make split-second decisions in a dynamic and unpredictable situation. While the criminal investigation has concluded, the human impact of this incident remains significant for the family, the officers and our community.”

Elliott said in a video statement that officers are required to make quick decisions in volatile situations and while it is easy to review incidents after the fact “frame-by-frame, second-by-second with the benefit of time and perspective,” she said, “they should be viewed through the lens of the officer and what they knew and saw at the time.”

The police department said in the news release it recognized the “profound loss” Foley’s loved ones felt.

“Losing a member of our community is heartbreaking, and our thoughts remain with all who continue to grieve,” SPD said in the release. “We understand the community’s need for clarity and accountability during every step of this process.”

SPD cooperated with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the review, according to the release.

The police department is continuing its separate “comprehensive internal affairs administrative review,” which is its policy in such incidents.

“The Division remains committed to approaching this moment with neutrality, respect and empathy for everyone affected, recognizing the profound loss and the challenging circumstances faced by all of the officers involved,” the release stated.