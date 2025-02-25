Nice weather means no ice weather at Springfield city hall

It was finally warm enough for Derrick Snowden and his crew to take apart the outdoor ice skating rink Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 on the Springfield City Hall Plaza. With temperatures below freezing for most of the year, the Holiday in the City attraction couldn’t be moved. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
In Other News
1
Ohio, Springfield advocates working to change immigration narrative
2
A sharp knife important in the kitchen
3
Proposed Springfield zoning updates encourage affordable housing...
4
Premier portrayers of Grant and Lee headline symposium
5
Ferncliff Cemetery receives award, named one of Ohio’s most scenic...
About the Author