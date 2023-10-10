New Villa Pizzeria opens in northern Springfield

A locally-owned pizza restaurant has opened its doors in northern Springfield.

The Villa Pizzeria, at 1045 Villa Road, is now open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will soon open for lunch as well, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is currently serving carryout items such as wings, appetizers, pizza and subs.

Kenton Ridge alumni and husband-and-wife team Ashley and Mike Estep run the restaurant, and Mike Estep said last month that the goal is to “serve and support the community.”

“We’re not trying to recreate the wheel, we’re not trying to recreate what pizza is and all that; we’re trying to bring a good, clean product to our community” Mike Estep said last month.

While the restaurant will start with classic pizzeria foods, Ashley Estep said she is excited to be creative with monthly pizzas and other unique dishes.

A dining room for the restaurant is currently in the works, and once The Villa Pizzeria has its liquor license, customers will be able to have a slice of pizza with a cold beer, Mike Estep said. At some point, they also hope to build outdoor patio seating.

The restaurant sources fresh ingredients from local vendors, Mike Estep said previously.

Local artist Casey Harrod painted two murals on the building. One of the murals, wings made of pizza with a crown above them, serves as a social media check-in point, and customers can tag their location on Instagram and Snapchat, Ashley Estep said last month.

The community has expressed its excitement for the new restaurant, and a Facebook post on the business’s Facebook page garnered more than 100 comments, with many congratulating the owners and expressing their excitement.

“Congratulations and good luck,” one commenter said. “We’ll see you soon!”