New Springfield tire store to feature adoptable dogs at grand opening Saturday

A new tire store is partnering with the Clark County Dog Shelter to help showcase adoptable dogs at the store’s grand opening.
RNR Tire Express, opening at 2202 N. Bechtle Ave., will host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Adoptable dogs and adoption applications will be on site from noon to 3 p.m., according to Amy Kidd, the marketing manager at Summit Capital Partners.
Kidd said the tire chain ties in community service to openings of its new locations. Several openings have featured dog shelter donation collections, where people donating items received vouchers for a free tire rotation and alignment, flat tire repair and more. Openings of RNR locations later evolved into spots for local dog adoptions.
Credit: Bill Lackey
“We want to do whatever we can to get more animals adopted,” Kidd said.
The Clark County Dog Shelter has been at max-capacity for months, and the Clark County Commission in July allocated $60,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover personnel expenses for Clark County Dog Warden’s office employees as they worked to collect an influx of abandoned animals.
The shelter is also in constant need of volunteers. People interested in helping the dog shelter can contact the Clark County personnel office at 937-521-2015.
The RNR grand opening will also feature food, prize giveaways and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
