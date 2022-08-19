New Springfield tire store to feature adoptable dogs at grand opening Saturday

RNR Tire Express, opening at 2202 N. Bechtle Ave., will host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Adoptable dogs and adoption applications will be on site from noon to 3 p.m., according to Amy Kidd, the marketing manager at Summit Capital Partners.

Kidd said the tire chain ties in community service to openings of its new locations. Several openings have featured dog shelter donation collections, where people donating items received vouchers for a free tire rotation and alignment, flat tire repair and more. Openings of RNR locations later evolved into spots for local dog adoptions.