BreakingNews
New Springfield tire store to feature adoptable dogs at grand opening Saturday
springfield-news-sun logo
X

New Springfield tire store to feature adoptable dogs at grand opening Saturday

RNR Tire Express is hosting its grand opening in Springfield on Saturday, where adoptable dogs will be on site. Photo provided.

Combined ShapeCaption
RNR Tire Express is hosting its grand opening in Springfield on Saturday, where adoptable dogs will be on site. Photo provided.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
47 minutes ago

A new tire store is partnering with the Clark County Dog Shelter to help showcase adoptable dogs at the store’s grand opening.

RNR Tire Express, opening at 2202 N. Bechtle Ave., will host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Adoptable dogs and adoption applications will be on site from noon to 3 p.m., according to Amy Kidd, the marketing manager at Summit Capital Partners.

Kidd said the tire chain ties in community service to openings of its new locations. Several openings have featured dog shelter donation collections, where people donating items received vouchers for a free tire rotation and alignment, flat tire repair and more. Openings of RNR locations later evolved into spots for local dog adoptions.

Combined ShapeCaption
One of the dogs up for adoption at the Clark County Dog Shelter Thursday, July 14, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

One of the dogs up for adoption at the Clark County Dog Shelter Thursday, July 14, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Combined ShapeCaption
One of the dogs up for adoption at the Clark County Dog Shelter Thursday, July 14, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

ExploreSpringfield Jazz and Blues Festival today and Saturday features 15 acts at two outdoor stages

“We want to do whatever we can to get more animals adopted,” Kidd said.

The Clark County Dog Shelter has been at max-capacity for months, and the Clark County Commission in July allocated $60,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover personnel expenses for Clark County Dog Warden’s office employees as they worked to collect an influx of abandoned animals.

The shelter is also in constant need of volunteers. People interested in helping the dog shelter can contact the Clark County personnel office at 937-521-2015.

The RNR grand opening will also feature food, prize giveaways and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

In Other News
1
Butler County for Trump Facebook page unpublished by social media...
2
Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival today and Saturday features 15 acts...
3
2022 Champaign County Fair brought animals, fun to the fairgrounds
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top