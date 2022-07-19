New Springfield Indoor farm nearly operational

The farm itself will consist of approximately 20 containers, with each farmer being assigned a container. Additional employees will be responsible for monitoring and other responsibilities such as shipping produce, Plaisier said.

Square Roots began the hiring process for the indoor farm in May and construction wrapped up in June, according to information provided by Plaiser during a presentation for the Springfield Rotary Club on Monday.

The indoor farm will be able to grow food year round and is expecting its first harvest by the end of the summer or early fall. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in September.

Indoor farming has gained traction in recent years, particularly in urban areas, as it doesn’t require much land space. It can simulate climate conditions that allows for year-round growing by using different light sources, balancing nutrients and creating a water source.

Cox Enterprises, the News-Sun’s parent company, owns BrightFarms, an indoor farm operation in Wilmington.

Representatives of Square Roots and Gordon Food Service have not publicly disclosed how much it cost to build the indoor farm in Springfield or how much money will be invested in that growing operation in the future.

Explore The Resurgence of Springfield

However, depending on how successful the operation is, it can increase the amount of food being distributed out of Gordon’s food distribution center in the area as produce grown at the indoor farm will also be distributed to regional grocery stores.

It will be the only food growing operation at the distribution center, which employs hundreds.

“The new farm we’ve announced with Square Roots in Springfield accelerates our shared vision to build more indoor farms together across the continent,” said Rich Wolowski, president and CEO of Gordon Food Service. “Together, we are enabling local food at a global scale, meeting the rising demand for produce that is fresher, responsibly grown, and traceable from seed to shelf.”