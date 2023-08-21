New sports charter school to open in Springfield

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

News
By
33 minutes ago
X

A new sports-centric charter school in Springfield will welcome students this week for the first time.

The Springfield Sports Academy will welcome students in grades K-5 as well early kindergarten on Wednesday at 501 S. Wittenberg Ave., the building what was originally J. Warren Keifer Junior High.

The school, which is supported by Ohio State Buckeye football standout and Springfield native Braxton Miller, will offer competitive sports and physical conditioning along with academics.

“One of the highlights of the new school is the chance for students to work closely with Braxton Miller, who prides himself on being very present at all school functions,” officials said in a release.

ExploreRelated: Ohio State star Braxton Miller getting behind new elementary school set to open in Springfield

Students will receive daily instruction in English/language arts, math, science, social studies and sports, as well as art, music, technology and social-emotional learning. Throughout the year, students, teachers, administrators and parents will track academic performance based on regular assessments, scrimmages and academic competition.

In addition to fitness, intramural practice and game theory, students will play card and board games to learn aspects of sportsmanship, collaboration and leadership. By fourth grade, students will have the opportunity to participate in competitive intramural and league sports, and middle school students will have the opportunity for seasonal or year-round team sports.

It’s owned and operated by ACCEL School Network, a company that operates charter schools across the country, including 78 in Ohio.

ExploreGas prices finally dip slightly after five straight weeks of increases

Principal Travonna Hunter said she is excited about the school year ahead and is dedicated to building a positive culture of learning.

She has held educational leadership positions in Texas and Florida, including assistant principal, principal and regional consultant. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in sociology and completed her master’s in education in educational leadership at Jacksonville University.

The academy is open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis. However, Chad Carr, an ACCEL executive vice president who helped develop the sports-centric model the school will implement, said spots have been pledged to all students who previously attended Springfield Christian, the former tenant of the building.

In Other News
1
1 person injured in Clark County crash Sunday
2
Former Ohio governor’s local, historic home a living monument
3
City leaders consider housing tax break opposed by school district
4
Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival planned for weekend
5
Hunger strong for Springfield’s Rotary Food Truck Competition

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top