New sports charter school to open in Springfield

A new sports-centric charter school in Springfield will welcome students this week for the first time.

The Springfield Sports Academy will welcome students in grades K-5 as well early kindergarten on Wednesday at 501 S. Wittenberg Ave., the building what was originally J. Warren Keifer Junior High.

The school, which is supported by Ohio State Buckeye football standout and Springfield native Braxton Miller, will offer competitive sports and physical conditioning along with academics.

“One of the highlights of the new school is the chance for students to work closely with Braxton Miller, who prides himself on being very present at all school functions,” officials said in a release.

Students will receive daily instruction in English/language arts, math, science, social studies and sports, as well as art, music, technology and social-emotional learning. Throughout the year, students, teachers, administrators and parents will track academic performance based on regular assessments, scrimmages and academic competition.

In addition to fitness, intramural practice and game theory, students will play card and board games to learn aspects of sportsmanship, collaboration and leadership. By fourth grade, students will have the opportunity to participate in competitive intramural and league sports, and middle school students will have the opportunity for seasonal or year-round team sports.

It’s owned and operated by ACCEL School Network, a company that operates charter schools across the country, including 78 in Ohio.

Principal Travonna Hunter said she is excited about the school year ahead and is dedicated to building a positive culture of learning.

She has held educational leadership positions in Texas and Florida, including assistant principal, principal and regional consultant. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in sociology and completed her master’s in education in educational leadership at Jacksonville University.

The academy is open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis. However, Chad Carr, an ACCEL executive vice president who helped develop the sports-centric model the school will implement, said spots have been pledged to all students who previously attended Springfield Christian, the former tenant of the building.