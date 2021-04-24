New restaurant, hotel, and Navistar supplier setting up shop in Springfield: 3 stories you may have missed this week

The tentative open date is May 2. The restaurant, offering authentic Mexican food, will be located at 1236 Upper Valley Pike.

Sandra and Francisco Casillas made the decision to open the new restaurant in the midst of COVID-19. The Casillas have both worked in the restaurant business for most of their lives. Francisco Casillas has been a head cook since 2010, with both of them currently still running a Mexican restaurant in Illinois.

The area where the new 120 room hotel will be constructed near the Clark County Fairground Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

120-room Marriott hotel coming to Clark County Fairgrounds

A 120-room Marriott hotel is coming to the Clark County Fairgrounds, according to a release from the project’s developer.

The new property will be located at the State Route 41 interchange of Interstate 70 on the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The hotel, which will be named SpringHill Suites, will be a joint venture between Dillin LLC, a local developer, and Har Bhatnager, the CEO of Middletown Management Company. The two developers were awarded the Marriott franchise on Tuesday, a statement from Dillin LLC said.

“This location is perfect for hospitality services,” Larry Dillion, president of Dillin LLC said. “We are thrilled to have a Marriott banner for the location and look forward to complementing hospitality with service and restaurants that will truly add to the energy already created at Champions Park.”

Dillin is a longtime property developer. He took over the development of the Austin Landing project in Miamisburg in 2016 until its sale in late 2019. He was also behind the Levis Commons development in the Toledo region.

Navistar supplier adds facility in Springfield, looking to hire

The Facil company is leasing part of the building at 3100 Upper Valley Pike. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

A Belgium-based company that supplies parts to Navistar has set up shop in Springfield and is hiring.

The company, Facil, provides fasteners for Navistar’s production lines and is occupying space at 3100 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield.

The global company expanded its presence into the area this year to be closer to Navistar’s operation in Springfield, which builds medium-duty trucks and cutaway vans for General Motors on two assembly lines.

Facil’s regional North American headquarters is in Twinsburg, which is between Akron and Cleveland. The company is in the process of hiring employees for distribution and warehouse positions in Springfield.

