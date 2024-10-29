New programs for Haitian immigrants promote safety, integration, support

“While there are several institutions and partners in the area offering immediate services like immigration support, benefits assistance, ESL programs and food distribution, HCA’s mission differs in its focus on uniting organizations, resources and long-term initiatives to address specific community issues,” the organization said.

HCA is made up of more than 50 churches, businesses and other organizations who are “working together to uplift the Haitian community in Springfield.”

“Our vision is to build a thriving, connected, and empowered Haitian community where individuals and organizations work together to achieve prosperity and inclusivity,” HCA said in a statement. “We envision a future where all Haitian residents have access to resources, support, and opportunities that enable them to flourish, contribute, and feel a true sense of belonging within the broader Springfield community.”

The HCA is also offering a program called the Springfield Kidz Zone (SKZ), which provides sports events, academic support and integration programs for Haitian and non-Haitian children.

“SKZ aims to foster community unity, encourage healthy activities, and build cultural understanding, all of which will strengthen future generations,” the HCA said.

SKZ will host a kid-led radio show on Nov. 2 on New Diaspora Live internet radio, according to the HCA.

The alliance will also publish its first monthly magazine issue at the end of the month — Alliance Magazine. Magazines will highlight the community, feature Haitian businesses, offer insights into culture and include educational articles in Haitian Creole and English.

The alliance previously announced a translation service to launch next month. The Creole Connect translation and hotline service will provide bilingual support, document translation and interpretation services in an effort to allow Haitian immigrants to “access critical public services and resources effectively,” according to a statement from the group.

The group said the hotline can connect callers to resources like the Springfield Police Division, healthcare providers and local businesses, adding that around 81% of Haitian immigrants report limited English proficiency.

Creole Connect will also have translation services for documents, and certified interpretation services will be available for meetings, “enhancing communication with public services and businesses.”

All programs are run by volunteers, according to the HCA. Anyone wishing to support these or other initiatives can donate at haitiancommunityalliance.org.