New performing arts group to launch with Springfield cabaret event

A new local performing arts group will premiere with a public event doing what it hopes to be known for – in song and dance.
Showtime Performing Arts (SPA) invites all ages to its Cabaret Launch Party, 6-9 p.m. Saturday at COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave. The free event will include performances from members, information about the organization and a silent auction.
The group was formed by local performing arts veterans Kolton Rice, Greg Willis, Tonya Reynolds, Tanner Chaffin, Kaitlin Musick and Jill Parker. Rice, who spent several years as a Youth Arts Ambassador and performed in and worked behind the scenes on numerous local productions, said each of the core members brings experience such as directing, performing, technical, behind the scenes, vocal and makeup.
“We all have skills to do our own thing,” said Rice. “The main goal is musical theater, doing short plays, 10-minute plays and bringing our experience into schools’ existing programs and those that don’t have them in place.”
Focusing on the Springfield area, but representing other cities including Enon and Donnelsville, SPA will not just do shows, but will feature a difference in offering afterschool programs and workshops for local students.
SPA is already establishing partnerships with high schools. Several SPA members are helping Northeastern with its upcoming production of “Sponge-Bob SquarePants the Broadway Musical.”
“We want to use theater as a road from Point A to Point B,” said Rice. “If not for community theater, I couldn’t speak as I do now in my professional life. It gave me confidence and public speaking ability by doing theater.”
SPA wants to establish itself in Clark County by previewing the group’s talents. Expect around 20 performances that will include music from Broadway hits such as “Hamilton” and “Evita,” dancing and even magic.
Special musical-themed drinks will be available, and attendees will get their first drink free. Donations will be accepted to support the organization at the event. Rice said he hopes SPA will be able to collaborate with other local arts groups in the future.
“Community theater is about building communities. We have our own fit and we hope people will like what we want to do,” he said.
SPA’s first kids’ classes will begin Feb. 28. For more information on SPA, go to its website at www.showtimeperformingartsohio.org.
HOW TO GO
What: Showtime Performing Arts Cabaret Launch Party
Where: COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Admission: Free
More info: www.showtimeperformingartsohio.org
