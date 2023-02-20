New performing arts group to launch with Springfield cabaret event

SPA is already establishing partnerships with high schools. Several SPA members are helping Northeastern with its upcoming production of “Sponge-Bob SquarePants the Broadway Musical.”

“We want to use theater as a road from Point A to Point B,” said Rice. “If not for community theater, I couldn’t speak as I do now in my professional life. It gave me confidence and public speaking ability by doing theater.”

SPA wants to establish itself in Clark County by previewing the group’s talents. Expect around 20 performances that will include music from Broadway hits such as “Hamilton” and “Evita,” dancing and even magic.

Special musical-themed drinks will be available, and attendees will get their first drink free. Donations will be accepted to support the organization at the event. Rice said he hopes SPA will be able to collaborate with other local arts groups in the future.

“Community theater is about building communities. We have our own fit and we hope people will like what we want to do,” he said.

SPA’s first kids’ classes will begin Feb. 28. For more information on SPA, go to its website at www.showtimeperformingartsohio.org.

HOW TO GO

What: Showtime Performing Arts Cabaret Launch Party

Where: COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Admission: Free

More info: www.showtimeperformingartsohio.org