New mural painted by professor and art students at Wittenberg University

Work on the mural started at the beginning of June, and progress has been great, according to Schindler.

Art students Molly Kirkpatrick, a rising junior, and rising senior Hannah Haddix are excited for their work to be showcased.

“Although it has been hot, it has been a great experience to be out here. I feel like this mural brings a little more life to the campus, Haddix said. “I’m hoping it becomes a photo attraction for new students who want to come to take pictures.”

Schindler, who has had previous experience in mural work, explained her reasoning behind starting the mural.

“President (Michael) Frandsen came to me and asked if we could do something about the grey color of this loading dock, he wanted to know if we could do something to make this better,” she said. “When I thought about what the mural would be, I felt Wittenberg and the tiger are always associated with athletics, so I thought that we should do a fine art rendering of that.”

The theme of the mural piece extends around the loading dock as it goes through the seasons of a Wittenberg fall, winter, spring and summer. With the incorporation of important Wittenberg landmarks, the mural starts with Myers Hall and extends on a path to the last landmark the Kissing Bridge. Schindler explained this bridge is the last path that Wittenberg students walk on for graduation making it a great landmark to feature.

The mural includes many other features like different types of flowers and trees that also stay on theme with the university landscape.

The facility, in particular, was important for the location of the mural. Schindler explained how much the building was used.

“This entryway is used so much for new students, prospective students, and even the public,” she said. “Having this mural just feels like a much better introduction to the building.”

In hopes of wrapping up the mural in mid-July, Schindler is excited about the finished product.

“Anytime you try to improve your environment, you should be proud in trying to make it better the best way you can,” she said. “This has been a fantastic opportunity for me to work with my students; that’s the best thing I feel like I can do.”

It is encouraged for spectators to stop by and visit the mural as their work progresses.