New mural at The Dome in Springfield to represent belonging

“I am thrilled to announce the unveiling of this new mural, a powerful symbol of our district’s commitment to creativity, diversity and community,” said Superintendent Bob Hill “However, I encourage you to view it as more than just art—but a bold statement of who we are and what we stand for. It represents the collective spirit of our students, staff and families, and I hope it will inspire generations to come.”

The completion of the mural is expected by the end of this week. A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday morning and the painting process started last week.

Young is supported by local artists including Pete Hrinko and Matt Skaggs, as well as high school students who participated in the creative process.

“I have the opportunity to bring the art to the people in a way that I hope feels accessible and welcoming. I am so thankful to our team, including my family, the local assisting artists, students, community leaders and partnering organizations, who have been a great support system for me and my work since the beginning of this project,” she said.

Young, who spent a lot of time in Springfield and the region in her younger years, was selected based on her extensive and excellence artistic portfolio and her experience as a muralist.

“I am excited and grateful to bring this mural to life after a year of meaningful conversations with the community. From spending much of my youth and holidays with my grandparents and family in Springfield, to creating this mural now — it’s a full-circle moment,” she said.

The theme and design of the mural was chosen by Young based on the feedback from people of all ages. Five community engagement listening sessions included a public gathering at the State Theater, a session with small children at the Clark County Public Library, the Project Jericho influencers youth, 15 students at Springfield High School, and Young Black Professionals and Businesses of Springfield.

As a result of the sessions, Young created a design that acknowledges Springfield history and growing cultural diversity while looking to the future. Her idea was to reflect a sentiment of powerful statements by participates such as “I don’t want to make it out of Springfield but make it in Springfield.”

Springfield Public Art and the school district worked together to find a location for the mural. The Dome was chosen for its high visibility and easy access for the public because many families and students who attend activities at the Dome and the John Legend Theater will see the mural daily.

“We suspect that our community members will make a point of stopping by to see and enjoy the work, just like they do other murals in town,” said Marta Wojcik, Westcott Executive Director. “We are extremely grateful to the staff and the school board for making this collaboration possible. There is a lot of good will and hard work generated from many people to make projects like this happen.”

This mural project was made possible by the Ohio Arts Council’s (OAC) grant funding, secured by the Westcott House Foundation, for innovative and experimental projects. Springfield Public Art was responsible for raising local funds to provide a necessary match for the state grant.

Westcott is one of the groups serving on Springfield Public Art, a committee that is a partnership of ten organizations including Art Noire, City of Springfield, Greater Springfield Partnership, Hartman Rock Garden, Project Jericho, Springfield Foundation (fiscal sponsor), Springfield Museum of Art, Turner Foundation, Westcott House Foundation and Wilson Sheehan Foundation.

“Throughout this year-long process, Janel has been quick to express pride in having roots tied to our Springfield community — now this wall stands as a vibrant reminder for all of us to do the same,” said Lo Houser, Chair of Springfield Public Art. “Springfield Public Art is very grateful to Janel for welcoming and valuing the conversations and creativity of Springfield’s youth. Their influence and imprint have been woven throughout this entire process and new piece of public art.”