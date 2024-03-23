New housing in older Springfield neighborhood coming on market

The complex will have 12 units with two bedrooms and 12 units with three bedrooms. The apartments will average more than 1,000 square feet per unit, and each apartment will have an open-concept layout with washer/dryer hookup and granite countertops in the kitchen.

“Building on this site did present its challenges being that we had to cut a flat building site out of the side of a hill,” Chester said. “It has been a lot of fun to see the changes take place, and any challenges have been offset by the support of the city and neighbors in the area. They have all been great to work with.”

Before the city approved Hillside Townhomes on the 2.5-acre site, it asked Chester to work with neighbors to talk about solutions to potential conflicts.

When commissioners gave the go-ahead, Rob Rue, now the city’s mayor, praised the parties for working together toward resolution.

“I appreciate the developer bringing quality housing to a legacy neighborhood and listening to the neighbors,” he said then.

Chester said the first units are planned to be available for move-in May 1, and they are currently accepting applications.

For information, applications or tours, go to premierpropertyrentalsoh.com or call Tracie Craig, property manager, (937) 561-2590.