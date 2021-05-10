Ohio reinstates work-search requirement for unemployment benefits

The state of Ohio plans to reinstate a rule that requires residents seeking to collect weekly unemployment benefits to prove that they are actively searching for a job.
The state will reinstate the weekly work-search mandate starting the week of May 23, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced late Monday afternoon.
“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in statement.
The state jobs agency previously suspended the rule in 2020, when the virus became a pandemic and the federal government authorized states to waive it. However, the agency reinstated the work-search requirement in December for new unemployment claims, while exempting existing claims.
Work-search activities include applying for a job, attending a resume-writing course, or creating and maintaining a re-employment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com, according to the news release. Some people will be exempt from conducting work-search activities, including employees on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less, and individuals in approved training, under state law.
Job-seekers who are members in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers its members to jobs will meet their weekly work-search requirement, the release said.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will notify directly unemployed people affected by the change, the state said.
“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in the news release. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”