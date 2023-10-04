BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Pedestrian killed in Springfield was crossing street near her home

A woman who died after being struck by an SUV on Tuesday was a pedestrian walking near her home at the time, according to a Springfield Police Division crash report.

Kay Ann Banzhoff, 61, died in a Dayton hospital after being struck by a white Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Chelsea Lemaster around 7:48 a.m. on the 100 block of East Euclid Avenue, according to the crash report. Lemaster lives on the same street, according to the report.

Banzhoff was crossing the two-way street from the south to the north when she was hit by the car traveling westbound, according to the report. Lemaster was driving 42 mph in a posted 25 mph and was uninjured, according to the report.

Medics took her to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and she was immediately flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, police said previously. She died there.

According to the crash report, the investigation is ongoing.

