Special Dayton Fire Hockey team jersey honors Clark County deputy

Instead, the team will unveil a special jersey that will honor Yates, a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy killed July 24 in the line of duty, for the charity hockey game between the Dayton Fire Hockey team and the FOP 109 Warthogs from Wood County. Puck drop is at 4:45 p.m. at the ice rink, 301 W. Main St.

“Although our team name is Dayton Fire and we play under Dayton FireFighter’s Hockey, we’ve always been a team comprised of police officers, firefighters, paramedics and members of the military. The police jersey we are wearing Saturday isn’t about the Dayton Fire Hockey Team, it’s about brotherhood, camaraderie and honoring the ultimate sacrifice that Deputy Yates made” said Patrick Holland, team captain.