New Clark County mini farm offers photo sessions, farm experience

A new mini farm with cows, goats and a pig that recently opened in Springfield offers photo sessions and a farm experience with the animals.

Happy Horns Farm opened at the beginning of this month down the road from Taylor’s Tavern, just outside of Enon.

“I have always loved and wanted to have farm animals, especially a highland cow. It has always been a dream of mine,” said owner Noah Weaver.

Weaver, who is 24, is from Springfield and works for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He is one in a set of triplets and loves to spend time with family.

The farm has two cows, a Scottish Highland named Tango and a Holstein named Bruce; four Pygmy goats named Polly, Turbo, Pixie and Pumpkin; and one mini pig named Piggie Smallz.

When choosing to open his farm in the area, he said, “Why not Springfield? I grew up here, and it is all I have known.”

Weaver said the farm has always been his dream and he has worked hard this past year to get it where it is now.

“We have done a lot here at the farm. Nothing was fenced for animals, no barns, or shelters. I have worked to fence in the entire pastures for animals, built barns and cleared fields out for them to have more room to roam in their pasture, which has almost 3 acres,” he said.

The farm offers photography sessions with the animals, a farm experience service where people can book an appointment to see and pet the animals in the field, and events with Tango In the future, Weaver said he plans to start a mobile petting zoo as well.

The cost for other photographers from the area is $30 for a 40-minute session and $75 for a single round of mini sessions, which is capped at four to five sessions due to the animals “not wanting to hang around much longer than that,” Weaver said.

The farm experience is $20 and is 30 minutes for up to four people. It includes treats to feed the animals, and you can take your own pictures with them.

For events with Tango, the cost is $125 for one hour, $200 for two hours and $285 for three hours. There is also an additional charge if going outside of a 25-mile radius from the farm.

There are no set hours since everything is by appointment only. Those interested can contact the Happy Horns Farm Facebook page to schedule.