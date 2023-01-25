New CBC bloodmobile makes first stop in Springfield

The Community Blood Center now has a new bloodmobile that will roll up to local blood drives.
The new bloodmobile rolled out on last week, and its first stop was in Springfield for the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) community blood drive.
The bloodmobile, designed by Freightliner, is white inside with a faux wood grain flooring, has four cushioned donor beds with electronic height adjustment, two soundproof screening rooms, a small “office” space for donor check-in, and a roomy bench area in front of the bus that serves as a “Donor Café” for juice and cookies after donating. The outside of the bus is white, but will eventually get a wrapping with blood center colors and logo.
“I think it’s great,” said CCCHD Creating Health Communities coordinator Ashley Seibert. “Very comfortable. It’s my first time on a bus; It’s pretty nice.”
The blood drive exceeded its goal with 30 donors, including nine first-time donors.
CCCHD nursing supervisor Sandy Miller, who helped schedule donors at previous blood drives, was one of the first to donate on the new bloodmobile. She also said the bus was nice and everyone was friendly.
Springfield donor Mark Bobo, who made his 105th lifetime donation at the drive, also said the bloodmobile was “pretty nice” and that anytime he’s been at one “it’s always been enjoyable.”
To make a donation appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.
Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
About the Author