New CBC bloodmobile makes first stop in Springfield

CCCHD nursing supervisor Sandy Miller, who helped schedule donors at previous blood drives, was one of the first to donate on the new bloodmobile. She also said the bus was nice and everyone was friendly.

Springfield donor Mark Bobo, who made his 105th lifetime donation at the drive, also said the bloodmobile was “pretty nice” and that anytime he’s been at one “it’s always been enjoyable.”

To make a donation appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.