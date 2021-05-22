New Carlisle pool to open one day this weekend, officially on Memorial Day weekend

The cost of a pass is $125 for adults, $100 for students and seniors, and $50 for a non-swimmer. Daily admission passes are $6 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, $3 for non-swimmers, and $3 per person after 6 p.m. For families, the cost is: $225 before and $250 after Memorial Day for a family of four; $10 for additional people; and grandparents can be added for $50 each.

The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. through July 31, and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1-22.

For more information, visit the New Carlisle Pool Facebook page.