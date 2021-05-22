New Carlisle pool to open one day this weekend, officially on Memorial Day weekend

The New Carlisle pool will open for one day this weekend due to the hot weather, and will officially open for the summer on Memorial Day weekend.
The pool will open for one “pre-season” day on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for $5.
“With temperatures near 90 degrees this Sunday, we are going to do a pre-season Beat the Heat special and open the pool for the day,” according to a post on the pool’s Facebook.
The pool will officially open for the summer on Friday, May 28.
Season passes can be purchased at the pool office or printed from the city’s website and turned in to the city building or pool office.
The cost of a pass is $125 for adults, $100 for students and seniors, and $50 for a non-swimmer. Daily admission passes are $6 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, $3 for non-swimmers, and $3 per person after 6 p.m. For families, the cost is: $225 before and $250 after Memorial Day for a family of four; $10 for additional people; and grandparents can be added for $50 each.
The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. through July 31, and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1-22.
For more information, visit the New Carlisle Pool Facebook page.