New Carlisle Memorial Day weekend event honors two of America’s first soldiers

“These are the first soldiers who fought for the freedom we still have, and they need to be recognized,” said event organizer Hugh Schiller of New Carlisle, a member of the Medway Area Historical Society. “Something needs to be done so future generations know where these soldiers are buried.”

That something will be the highlight of the event: The dedication of two new grave markers in front of the originals. One of the older markers is from 1812 and barely legible, Schiller said.

Four Revolutionary War soldiers are buried in the New Carlisle Cemetery, and new grave markers were provided for two of them at a similar event in 2016. The two soldiers being honored this year are John Boltenhouse and Thomas Wallace.

John Boltenhouse (1761-1825) lived in Miami County later in life, although his birthplace is unknown. He enlisted Sept. 1, 1777, in Morrison County, New Jersey, and was a private in the Virginia Line, regiments formed by the state of Virginia. They were part of the larger Continental Line comprised of soldiers from other states.

Boltenhouse also served in the 1st Continental Light Dragoons, a mounted regiment of Continental Army soldiers, as well as in two units called “regiments of horse,” also comprised of mounted soldiers. One regiment was from Virginia, commanded by Capt. Benjamin Harrison, and one by Gen. Thomas Sumter, a prominent figure in the South Carolina militia.

During his service, Boltenhouse was in two major Revolutionary War conflicts of 1777 in Pennsylvania: the battles of Brandywine and Germantown, the former led by Gen. George Washington.

In August 1780, Boltenhouse became a prisoner of war, likely facing terrible conditions in disease-ridden jails. The suffering of American patriots, many of whom died in captivity, is an often-overlooked aspect of the Revolutionary War.

Thomas Wallace (1755-1813) was in the Pennsylvania Militia serving as a ranger — a soldier who focused on frontier defense. He also served with the Pennsylvania Rifle Regiment, also known as the 1st Pennsylvania Regiment, a key part of the Continental Army that became a prominent unit due to the skill of its soldiers. While it’s not known for certain if Wallace was present, the Pennsylvania Rifle Regiment also fought in the battles of Brandywine and Germantown.

Wallace served alongside his father-in-law, Captain John Ross, and died March 17, 1813, in what is now Clark County. Schiller said land grants show Wallace purchased property in 1802 that included the cemetery, founded in 1798, in which he’s now buried.

Event organizers have been trying to find any descendants of these two soldiers, said Sheryl Roddy of Springfield. She’s been researching her own family tree and found it includes multiple Revolutionary War soldiers. She’s visited many of their graves in Ohio.

“From a young age, my dad would put the flag up and tell us that’s the respect you owe those serving now and those serving prior,” Roddy said. “It’s important to remember what (Revolutionary War soldiers) sacrificed and how they lived and what they did for us.”

As regent of the Lagonda chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Roddy helped plan the upcoming event program with Schiller and Tim Bode, president of the George Rogers Clark County chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

“It’s the 130th anniversary of the Lagonda chapter of DAR, and something we’re really focused on is preservation and history and saluting our soldiers, whether they’re deceased or with us now,” Roddy said. “I was asked if I could help and sent the (2016 event) program, and I just ran with it, not knowing who did 21-gun salutes or anything else.”

“The community came together and made it all happen,” she added. “Everyone was so gung-ho to jump in and help, even on a holiday weekend.”

In addition to DAR and SAR, other organizations participating in the event include the Tecumseh High School Band, which will perform “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner;” Boy Scout Troop No. 27 doing the presentation of colors and leading the pledge of allegiance; and VFW Post and Auxiliary 9927, which will perform a 21-gun salute and Taps. New Carlisle VFW Post 9966 paid for the two new grave markers.

“I hope people remember the history that happened way before our time,” Schiller said of the event. “History is easily repeatable if we don’t remember it.”

Also being remembered during the event is Scott Suther, one of the event’s visionaries and planners, who died in March 2025.

“He was an extraordinary local historian,” Schiller said. “I had to step up and continue on with this after he passed.”

How to go

What: Honoring the Legacy of America’s First Soldiers New Markers Dedication

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 24

Where: New Carlisle Cemetery, 11545 Musselman Road, New Carlisle