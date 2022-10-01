New Carlisle leaders vote down preliminary plan for residential development

Since those did not pass, the preliminary plan will not go back to the planning board for final plans and will not be developed in New Carlisle. However, the developer can continue to go through Bethel Twp. in Miami County for the residential development, but it would not be annexing into the city.

Residents in both Clark and Miami counties have been opposed to this development. During the meeting, several of those residents spoke to council and requested them to vote down the ordinance.

A lot of the residents continued to voice their concerns, such as school occupancy, the traffic impact, economic impacts, and the environmental impact on Silver Lake.

The property of Silver Lake is owned by Jeff Morford and his 35+ member family. He said the property is approximately 100-acres with 17-acres of lake.

“I’m against this because of environmental and habitat reasons... I always explain the lake, what it looks like, what it should be, the way we want to keep it, and not the potential of a problem,” Morford said at the meeting.

New Carlisle also has three other proposed developments that could bring nearly 1,400 homes to the city, including on Addison-New Carlisle Road, north of the Northwoods subdivision; on the east side of Ohio 235, north of the Chrysler dealership; and north of Twin Creeks.