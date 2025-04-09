Breaking: Donald Hall officially appointed as New Carlisle city manager

Donald Hall. Contributed

New Carlisle City Council has officially approved Donald Hall III as the new city manager.

Members voted 7-0 to approve Hall at Monday night’s meeting, and Hall will start April 14.

“I’m super excited. I believe in selling this community, (and) I feel like I’ve got a good vantage point to be able to do that,” Hall said. “When I think of home, this (New Carlisle) is what I think of.”

Hall is currently the chief paralegal for the United States Air Force’s 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

His previous work experience includes litigation paralegal for the Ohio Attorney General, military adverse actions program manager, military justice/civil law sergeant in charge, aircrew life support instructor and life support technician for the United States Air Force.

According to the new employment agreement, the city manager’s annual base salary is $110,000.

Hall will take over from Interim City Manager Howard Kitko, who has served the last five months in that position after Randy Bridge resigned at the end of last year.

Kitko is also the city’s director of public service and has been employed with the city for over 20 years.

