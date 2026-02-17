New cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon joins Springfield Mercy Health

In an effort to continue meeting needs related to cardiovascular disease, which affects nearly half of adults in the U.S., Mercy Health – Springfield has added a new surgeon.

Dr. Jacob Yannetta III joins the Springfield cardiothoracic and vascular surgery team with almost 20 years of experience, and he offers traditional open surgeries and innovative endovascular procedures, according to a media release from the hospital.

“My professional passion is delivering the best possible outcome for each patient,” Yannetta said. “I pride myself on treating every patient as an individual with unique needs. By applying my experience and training, my goal is to care for, treat, and respect patients as if they were family.”

Yannetta completed a vascular surgery fellowship at Grandview Hospital in Dayton then advanced his training at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, where he completed a general surgery residency within the system after earning a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. Yannetta is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Vascular Surgery and the American Osteopathic Board of General Surgery.

He has served as a vascular surgeon in the Dayton area since 2009 and held leadership and teaching roles including section chair of cardiothoracic/vascular surgery at Grandview Hospital and and faculty for the general surgery residency program.

Yannetta offers the following services:

  • Peripheral Vascular Disease Intervention
  • Carotid Endarterectomy
  • Transcarotid Artery Revascularization
  • Femoral-Popliteal, Femoral-Femoral, and Femoral-Tibial Bypass
  • Embolectomy
  • Port Removal/Insertion
  • AV Fistula/Hemodialysis Access
  • Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair (Open/Endovascular)
  • Popliteal Aneurysm Repair
  • Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair
  • Temporal Artery Biopsy
  • Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Management
  • Peripheral Angioplasty/Stenting

The doctor is accepting new patients at 30 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 106 in Springfield. For referrals or to schedule an appointment, call 937-523-9885.

