Springfield Mercy Health emphasizing heart health around cancer care

“Cancer care does not stop with treatment alone,” said Lisa Gibson, director of oncology services at Mercy Health – Springfield. “Our goal is to care for the whole patient. That means paying close attention to heart health, especially for patients receiving treatments that may affect the cardiovascular system.”

Heart risk varies depending on the patient’s existing heart conditions, specific therapies and overall health, according to the release.

Before a patient begins cancer treatment, they may get baseline heart evaluations like blood tests, imaging or other assessments, especially if their specific treatment plan has known cardiovascular risks. Ongoing treatment during monitoring may include imaging, heart rhythm testing and blood pressure tests to detect changes early. There may be monitoring following treatment.

According to the hospital, its cardiology and oncology teams work together to manage risks, support patients and adjust treatment plans where needed.

“This collaborative approach reflects the growing field of cardio-oncology, which emphasizes coordinated care between heart and cancer specialists,” the hospital said in the release.

People with pre-existing heart conditions may have individualized care plans due to a higher risk of heart complications during cancer treatment.

Patients should share cardiovascular history with their care team, ask questions about potential heart-related side effects of cancer treatment, have recommended heart monitoring treatments before, during and after treatment; and immediately report any symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, swelling or irregular heartbeat, according to the release.

“By staying proactive and working together across specialties, we can help patients focus on healing while also protecting their heart health,” Gibson said.