New apartments in Moorefield Twp. part of effort to increase housing stock in Northridge

“It’s one of the best communities in Springfield in my opinion and there hasn’t been any new apartment units added to the community in several years,” Chester said. “It serves a need. There’s a lot of families that want to live in Northridge that they’re having to choose other markets to live in and this gives...people the opportunity to stay in the neighborhood that they want to be in.”

The area had previously been a vacant lot.

Apartments start renting at $1,395 a month, Chester said, with two-, three- and four-bedroom units available. The complex includes 36 town homes and two single-story units.

The entire complex should be complete within the next 30 days, Chester said. Since putting units on the market Wednesday, Chester said there has been a lot of interest.

Premier Property also expects to complete two small subdivisions in Northridge within the next year, one being 23 units off of Moorefield Road and the other 16 lots in Simon Kenton Farms.

The developer also just broke ground on 11 houses on Northpoint Lane.

The developer is invested in Clark County’s growth and supporting the community with “quality and affordable housing,” Chester said.

With all its projects in Northridge, Premier Property will contribute 77 housing units to that area alone in the next 12 months, Chester said. Houses in both subdivisions will start going on the market this spring. Most are four-bedroom homes and will start in the mid $300,000s.

“By being a local builder, we are able to provide as affordable housing as possible at market rate,” Chester said, noting that Premier Properties does not build Section 8 housing.

Premier Property has largely focused on infill housing since building on 18 parcels at the former McGuffey Elementary school site off of McCreight Avenue, which had been an empty field since the mid 1980s. The developer also built the Hillside Apartments at the former Warder Park School site.

With rising building costs related to inflated price of materials and more expensive subcontractors, Chester said his company is more motivated to work efficiently.

“We get in, move fast, complete the job and that helps alleviate some of the holding cost of the project that allows to keep the cost lower to offset those increased prices on materials and labor,” Chester said.

The apartment project broke ground in December last year.

Those interested in the Cornell Street townhomes can call property manager Tracie Craig at 937-561-2590.