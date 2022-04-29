National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event slated in Clark County

Experts caution unwanted or expired medications should never be flushed as it is harmful to the environment, Mercy Health said. Medication take-back programs provide a disposal option that is safe and environmentally friendly.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting all unused and unwanted medications at two events, which will be both held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the parking lots of both the East District Office, 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield and Tecumseh High School, 10000 W. National Rd.

Citizens bringing medications can simply drive up to the parking lot and hand the medications to the deputies and staff at each location, a Clark County government media release stated.

Drug disposal kits will also be available for residents.

The Drug Enforcement Administration encourages everyone to clean out their medicine cabinet of prescription medication they do not need and give it to local collection sites where it can be disposed of safely.

Last year, law enforcement agencies participating in the national takeback event, held in April and October, collected nearly 800 tons of unused prescription drugs.