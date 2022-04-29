National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event slated in Clark County

Both Mercy Health and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative, slated for Saturday.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers communities the opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medication. While it is a nationwide initiative, the day is made possible locally through the partnerships of area police, municipal and health care organizations, the hospital network said in a press release.
Medication drop boxes can be found at both Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital and Springfield Regional Medical Center. The drop box at Urbana is located inside of the hospital’s Emergency Room – just left of the main check-in desk. At Springfield Regional, the drop box can be found inside of the medical center’s Outpatient Pharmacy – located just past the main information desk, according to the release.
“Medications are an important part of our patients’ healthcare journey, but we need to make sure that once these medications are no longer needed, they are disposed of properly to ensure the safety of others and of our environment. Drug Take Back Day serves as a good reminder of the responsibility we all share in doing so,” said Sheri Haines, Manager of Mercy Health REACH Services, an outpatient alcohol, drug, and tobacco treatment program.
Items left in the receptacles are kept secure and confidential. While some people prefer to remove the label, it is not required.
Experts caution unwanted or expired medications should never be flushed as it is harmful to the environment, Mercy Health said. Medication take-back programs provide a disposal option that is safe and environmentally friendly.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting all unused and unwanted medications at two events, which will be both held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the parking lots of both the East District Office, 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield and Tecumseh High School, 10000 W. National Rd.
Citizens bringing medications can simply drive up to the parking lot and hand the medications to the deputies and staff at each location, a Clark County government media release stated.
Drug disposal kits will also be available for residents.
The Drug Enforcement Administration encourages everyone to clean out their medicine cabinet of prescription medication they do not need and give it to local collection sites where it can be disposed of safely.
Last year, law enforcement agencies participating in the national takeback event, held in April and October, collected nearly 800 tons of unused prescription drugs.
