Star edge rusher Khalil Mack agrees to $18 million, 1-year deal with the Chargers, AP source says

The 35-year-old Mack had 5 1/2 sacks last season. He has 113 in 12 seasons.

Mack, the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has made nine Pro Bowls, including three in his four seasons with the Chargers. Mack began his career with the Raiders and also played four seasons with the Bears.

The Chargers finished 11-6 last season and lost to the Patriots 16-3 in an AFC wild-card game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl