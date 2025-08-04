San Antonio Spurs, De’Aaron Fox agrees to four-year, $228M extension, AP source says

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $228 million maximum contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

Fox is under contract this season for the final year of his five year, $163 million deal. The extension starts in 2026-27, said the person, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Spurs have yet to announce the agreement. ESPN first reported the deal, which the Spurs announced only as a “multiyear” extension without details.