Ohtani hits 40th home run of the season in the Dodgers’ game against the Blue Jays

Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season Saturday night in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays
1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season Saturday night in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The two-way Japanese star reached 40 homes for the fourth time in his career, after winning MVP awards in each of the previous three years he did it.

Ohtani hit a solo shot 417 feet to center off starter Chris Bassitt to give the Dodgers a three-run lead.

