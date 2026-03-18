Macy's posts strong 4Q results but a reserved outlook reflects uncertainty around tariffs, Iran war

Macy's CEO Tony Spring said the reserved outlook reflects the "tension" between Macy's relatively healthy business and external economic volatility, namely uncertainty from President Donald Trump's tariffs and the war in Iran that has sent energy prices soaring.

“Sitting here today, there’s more unknown than there is known,” Spring told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday.

Shares jumped nearly 9% before the opening bell.

Spring, entering his second year leading Macy's and attempting to recharge the storied retailer, said Wednesday that Bloomingdale’s booked its highest holiday sales performance on record. Some of that outsized performance has been attributed by industry analysts to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the company that runs Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

Yet Macy's is contending with the same hurdles that have pummeled its rivals and the retailer sector as a whole.

The U.S. has upended global trade with tariffs that have driven prices higher, and many Americans have reprioritized where their paychecks go.

The Iran war that began late last month has added to those pressures, driving sharp increases in the price of gasoline and even more so, diesel, used predominantly in shipping. The newest cost increases have hit consumers directly at the pump, and may soon be felt at the retail counter.

Some additional costs, namely from tariffs, have made for some difficult decisions for retailers, ranging from what they can put on shelves, to how much of their increased costs will passed on to their customers, which are already being more careful with spending.

The Supreme Court struck down the largest of President Donald Trump’s tariffs – though the administration is seeking to replace them with new ones. And while a federal judge ruled companies are entitled to refunds from tariffs overturned by the Supreme Court, retailers are not sure when — or even if — they will get them.

Against this background, consumer spending has been uneven with higher income households continuing to spend more freely, while lower income families pull back in what is often referred to a “K-shaped economy.”

“I just don’t know how long this war is going to last," Spring told the AP. "I don’t know how long the (Strait of Hormuz) is going to be disrupted. I don’t know whether the Supreme Court ruling and the tax refunds are going to happen. I think we have to lean into what we can control, and then I think that we have to respond accordingly as we learn more.”

Macy's has yet to see costs for shipping increase but if the Iran war drags on, Spring said it may be a different story. The company can absorb some of the costs, he said, but eventually must pass on some of those costs to shoppers.

Under Spring, who took over the top job at Macy’s in early 2024, Macy’s has closed unprofitable stores and spent millions modernize others. The company has beefed up customer service. It’s also been trying to differentiate its luxury business from its rivals with exclusive merchandise.

The company posted net income of $507 million, or $1.84 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 31. That compares with $342 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted per share results were $1.67 for the latest quarter.

Net sales slipped to $7.64 billion from $7.68 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting Macy’s move to close more stores.

Comparable sales — sales at established online channels and physical stores— rose 1.8%. That was below the 3.2% increase for the fiscal third quarter, following a 1.9% increase during the second quarter. Those sales includes licensed businesses like cosmetics.

Analysts were looking for $1.57 per share on sales of $7.51 billion for the latest quarter, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Macy’s overall comparable sales increased 0.4% for the quarter. But comparable sales for the 125 locations that have been revamped rose 0.9%, an encouraging sign after the sizable investment.

Bloomingdale’s comparable sales rose 9.9% in the latest quarter, while Bluemercury’s comparable sales rose 1.3%.

For the current year, Macy’s expects net sales to be in the range of $21.4 billion to $21.65 billion It expects comparable sales to be anywhere from down 0.5% to up 0.5%. It projects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.10.

Analysts are expecting $2.20 per share on sales of $20.97 billion, according to FactSet.