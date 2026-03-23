Lakers star Luka Doncic clear to play at Detroit after the NBA rescinds his 16th technical foul

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is clear to play Monday night at Detroit after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season.

Doncic and Magic center Goga Bitadze each received a technical foul with 1:19 left in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 105-104 win at Orlando on Saturday night. The players exchanged words while Doncic was at the free-throw line, and appeared to continue the conversation on the way down the court.