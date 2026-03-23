Lakers star Luka Doncic clear to play at Detroit after the NBA rescinds his 16th technical foul

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is clear to play Monday night at Detroit after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Sports
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
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Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is clear to play Monday night at Detroit after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season.

Doncic and Magic center Goga Bitadze each received a technical foul with 1:19 left in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 105-104 win at Orlando on Saturday night. The players exchanged words while Doncic was at the free-throw line, and appeared to continue the conversation on the way down the court.

The NBA announced on Sunday that the technical on each player had been rescinded. A 16th technical foul triggers a one-game suspension.

The Lakers have won nine in a row going into the matchup with the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons. Doncic is averaging 40 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists during the streak.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

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