J.J. McCarthy leads scoring drive in brief return for Vikings

Finally.

“I had a little teardrop, I’m not going to lie,” McCarthy said after the Vikings’ 20-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday. “Being out there before the national anthem. This game is the best game in the world and to be out there with this kind of group, with this coaching staff ... it was absolutely terrific."

McCarthy played just the game’s opening series. But he was 4 of 7 for 30 yards while leading Minnesota on a 58-yard scoring drive that was capped by Will Reichard's 48-yard field goal.

“I was actually getting kind of emotional last night,” McCarthy said. “It’s just the journey any injured player goes on to being back out there doing the thing that they love. It was really special (today), for sure.”

After receiving a rousing ovation from the home crowd as he stepped under center for the first time, McCarthy completed his first four passes, three to Jordan Addison, who made a sliding grab for an 18-yard gain on one. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick last year out of Michigan, also ran 8 yards for a first down on fourth-and-4 at the Texans 43.

“I love the fact that we were able to execute and hit an explosive in the play-pass game,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said of the drive. “I love the fact that we converted some third downs. I loved the fact that on fourth down, he used his legs to steal one.

“I think there’s a level of composure and poise to how he ran the show today that was exactly what I was looking for. And now we go back to work.”

The work resumes when the Vikings hold two days of joint practices with the New England Patriots later this week, and McCarthy said there is still plenty he can improve on.

“Continuing to master the offense and really understand the timing and rhythm of each play,” McCarthy said. “All the little things like footwork and how I’m getting out of my fakes. Just little stuff.

“This is an extremely hard offense to run, but once you master it, things run really smoothly.”

With Sam Darnold under center, the Vikings finished the regular season last year 14-3 before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. But Darnold departed for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason in free agency and O’Connell has turned the offense over to McCarthy.

McCarthy was replaced by backup Sam Howell when Minnesota's offense took the field for its second possession.

