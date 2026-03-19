High Point's upset starts run of 4 wins by double-digit seeds, busting March Madness brackets

That was just the start. By the end of the first day of March Madness, fewer than one of every 2,400 entries in the ESPN bracket challenge were blemish-free.

High Point was one of four double-digit seeds to win. Following the Panthers were No. 11 seeds VCU and Texas and 10th-seeded Texas A&M.

Some of those upsets weren't that surprising.

North Carolina didn't have freshman sensation and leading scorer Caleb Wilson (broken thumb) in its 82-78 overtime loss to VCU. Of course, that was no excuse for the Tar Heels blowing a 19-point lead in the second half.

BYU never really recovered from losing star Richie Saunders (torn ACL) two months ago, having lost five of nine entering the tournament, and it couldn't make it all the way back from a 17-point deficit before losing 79-71 to the Longhorns.

Saint Mary's leading scorer Paulius Murauskas didn't start because of an illness and was limited to four points in 23 minutes of a 63-50 loss to Texas A&M.

After the conclusion of the tournament's first day, ESPN reported that just over 10,000 of its 26.5 million brackets — 0.04% — remained perfect.

Just think how many more would have been busted if 16th-seeded Siena could have held on to its double-digit lead against top-seeded Duke.

The odds of going 67 for 67 (or 63 for 63 if you don't pick the First Four) in the bracket are longer than one of those 3-pointers hoisted up by High Point's Chase Johnston. Way longer.

The NCAA estimates the chances of ending the tournament with a zero in the loss column range anywhere from one in 9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin for every game). The odds drop a little if you make educated guesses — all the way to one in 120 billion.

The NCAA's own bracket challenge looked almost exactly like ESPN's, with 0.04% of entries still having a shot at perfection after a dozen games.

But hey, maybe things are going better for you in the office pool. The NCAA estimates there are anywhere between 60 and 100 million brackets filled out each year, only a portion of which are done in online challenges.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness