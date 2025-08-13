Frelick and Turang homer off Skenes as the Brewers beat the Pirates 14-0 for their 11th straight win

The Brewers’ 11-game winning streak is their second of the season and the second-longest in franchise history.

Skenes (7-9) permitted four runs and six hits in four innings. The ace right-hander struck out four and walked two.

It was Skenes' first loss since July 11. He allowed a total of four runs in his previous four starts.

Frelick hit a leadoff drive in the first for his ninth homer. Turang added a solo shot in the fourth for his 12th homer, lifting the Brewers to a 3-0 lead.