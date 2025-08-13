Frelick and Turang homer off Skenes as the Brewers beat the Pirates 14-0 for their 11th straight win

Sal Frelick and Brice Turang homered off Paul Skenes, and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-0 for their 11th consecutive victory
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, high-fives with William Contreras after Yelich hit a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug.12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Sports
By ANDREW WAGNER – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sal Frelick and Brice Turang homered off Paul Skenes, and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-0 on Tuesday night for their 11th consecutive victory.

Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Caleb Durbin also went deep as major league-leading Milwaukee improved to 27-5 in its last 32 games. Freddy Peralta (14-5) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in his second straight win.

The Brewers’ 11-game winning streak is their second of the season and the second-longest in franchise history.

Skenes (7-9) permitted four runs and six hits in four innings. The ace right-hander struck out four and walked two.

It was Skenes' first loss since July 11. He allowed a total of four runs in his previous four starts.

Frelick hit a leadoff drive in the first for his ninth homer. Turang added a solo shot in the fourth for his 12th homer, lifting the Brewers to a 3-0 lead.

