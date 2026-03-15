Cluff and Kaufman-Renn power No. 18 Purdue past No. 3 Michigan 80-72 in Big Ten final

The Boilermakers won the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2023 and third time overall. They lost to the Wolverines in the final in 1998 and 2018.

Yaxel Lendeborg scored 20 points for top-seeded Michigan (31-3), which beat Purdue 91-80 in their regular-season meeting on Feb. 17. Aday Mara had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

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