Big 12 ditching slippery glass floor for hardwood for rest of tournament

There were numerous instances where players appeared to slip, even slightly, when trying to plant. On Thursday, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson strained a muscle slipping in the No. 16 Rad Raiders' 75-63 loss to No. 7 Iowa State.

The Big 12 announced last month that it would play the men’s and women’s tournaments on the surface, which is produced by ASB GlassFloor and has been used at the NBA All-Star Game and in Europe but never before during an official competition in the United States.

“I personally didn’t have any involvement (in the decision to go to hardwood),” Kansas coach Bill Self after his No. 14 Jayhawks beat TCU 78-73 on Thursday night in the last game played on the glass floor. “If the other coaches are doing it, (they) have juice and they got more than I got. Because I didn’t have any any involvement with that at all.”

Then he added, “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Rather than traditional wood, the floor has an aluminum and steel spring-action design that is supposed to mimic the flexibility of hardwood. The LED panels, which allow the league to display everything from data-driven graphics to advertising, have ceramic coating and little dots etched into the glass that are supposed to create grip that is consistent with traditional surfaces.

The ball seems to bounce like usual, though with a different “thudding” sound. There are a whole lot more squeaks from sneakers than usual. But the biggest difference has been the traction: Numerous players have slipped when they might not otherwise.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball