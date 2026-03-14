Austin Wells' only swing of the bat puts the Dominicans in WBC record book and semifinals

Wells' homer was the 14th for the Dominicans in the tournament, tying the tournament record set by Mexico in 2009. Wells, who also homered in a 12-1 pool victory over the Netherlands on Sunday, drove a first-pitch cutter from Hyeong Jun So off the front of the second deck in right.

“Trying to win today and be able to move to the next round was the goal,” Wells said. “Being able to help out today and be part of it was a lot of fun. Definitely a special moment.”

With a lineup of stars including Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr, Wells has quickly adjusted to the team. And, when the star sluggers did their damage without the long ball against South Korea, it was Wells who went deep.

The homer also tied Wells with Soto, Guerrero, Tatis, Junior Caminero and Oneil Cruz.

“The experience has been incredible. It’s been an unbelievable honor being able to represent my family and the country of the Dominican,” said Wells, who was born in Arizona to a mother of Dominican descent. “It’s something that I’m never going to forget and hopefully I’ll have the opportunity again.”

During its power barrage through the first four games, the Dominicans have displayed viral-worthy bat flips and exuberant group celebrations when they complete their trot around the bases. But, Wells has been more subdued.

“I haven’t been one for big bat flips in my career,” Wells said. “I’m taking notes. A lot of the times I just black out when I hit a home run. It’s been hard for me to show some sort of emotion. Maybe next time.”

The Dominicans reached the semifinal round for the first time since the tournament championship game in 2013. Now, they will have the opportunity to move past Mexico and claim the homer record as their own — and move a step closer to another title — when they face the United States on Sunday in Miami.

“This is something special for us because we are a very united team, compact team,” Caminero said. “You can feel the emotion, the energy in the clubhouse. We work as a team. This is something very special to us. Now we have to focus on the next rival on Sunday, and to continue playing like we have been doing so far.”

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