Arsenal salvages 1-1 draw with Leverkusen in the Champions League, Real Madrid hosts Man City

Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute penalty as Arsenal came back to earn a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League
Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts after scoring a penalty, his side's first goal, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal FC in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts after scoring a penalty, his side's first goal, during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal FC in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By JAMES ROBSON – AP Soccer Writer
Updated 29 minutes ago
Kai Havertz returned to haunt Bayer Leverkusen and seal a late 1-1 draw for Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Germany international struck an 89th-minute penalty against the team where he started his career and leveled the round-of-16 first leg tie at BayArena.

“I know the stadium well and have taken many penalties from this spot,” said Havertz, who left Leverkusen for Chelsea in a $95 million deal in 2020.

Premier League leading Arsenal fell behind on Robert Andrich's goal just after halftime. But Malik Tillman fouled Noni Madueke in the box, and Havertz fired low past Janis Blaswich from the spot.

“The time between the penalty whistle and the penalty kick felt like an eternity," Havertz said. “But in the end, you have to be mentally present in those moments.”

Also Wednesday, Real Madrid was playing Manchester City. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was hosting Chelsea, the Club World Cup winner. Bodø/Glimt was at home to Sporting Lisbon.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

