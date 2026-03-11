Arsenal salvages 1-1 draw with Leverkusen in the Champions League, Real Madrid hosts Man City

“I know the stadium well and have taken many penalties from this spot,” said Havertz, who left Leverkusen for Chelsea in a $95 million deal in 2020.

Premier League leading Arsenal fell behind on Robert Andrich's goal just after halftime. But Malik Tillman fouled Noni Madueke in the box, and Havertz fired low past Janis Blaswich from the spot.

“The time between the penalty whistle and the penalty kick felt like an eternity," Havertz said. “But in the end, you have to be mentally present in those moments.”

Also Wednesday, Real Madrid was playing Manchester City. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was hosting Chelsea, the Club World Cup winner. Bodø/Glimt was at home to Sporting Lisbon.

