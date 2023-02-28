Mystery dinner theater awaits at historic Springfield house

They add fun like naming the psychic Charlotte Tann and the head of an architectural firm Leigh Derr; Grote said to say the names aloud to get the gist. The guests can help solve the mystery or just sit back and enjoy the atmosphere, their choice.

“This is a chance to be a part of the theater. People love this about our productions,” Grote said.

The Buchwalter House will also play a supporting role with the newly renovated upstairs rooms potentially holding some clues to the mystery according to Marilyn Ryan of the Town Club.

Proceeds will go to the Woman’s Town Club, which continues to undergo renovations. There will also be chances to contribute to Springfield Civic.

To reserve tickets, call 937-378-1685 or 937-657-4648 or for more information, go to www.facebook.com/womanstownsclub.

If the show is successful, a second show may be added on Sunday, March 5. Check the Facebook page for updates.

Springfield Civic’s final show of the season will be “Southern Hospitality” at the John Legend Theater, April 20-22.

HOW TO GO

What: “Mayhem at the Masquerade”

Where: Buchwalter House, 805 E. High St., Springfield

When: 6 p.m. Friday, March 3

Admission: $50

More info: www.facebook.com/womanstownsclub