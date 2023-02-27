X
Champaign County fish farm installs free electric vehicle charging station

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A farm in Champaign County has installed a free charging station for electric vehicles.

Freshwater Farms of Ohio installed a Level 2 charging station with 50-amp, 220-volt service for Tesla and other EV brands equipped with a standard J1772 connector plug at 2624 U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana.

The charging station is free during the farm’s business hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We installed the charging station for the convenience of our customers. Many of them drive one to three hours to visit us,” said President David Smith.

Smith said many people come to the farm, one of Ohio’s largest indoor fish hatcheries, for its market, which features a wide selection of seafood, local specialty food products, wines and beers, as well as fountains, fish to stock ponds, aquatic animal displays, sturgeon petting zoo, a chance to feed trout and the wildflowers.

“Since our beginning in 1986, we’ve been big proponents of innovation in aquaculture and eco-friendly technology,” Smith said.

ExploreLocal, national college enrollment stable after years of decline

The farm conserves water with a recirculating aquaculture system designed by Smith, and grows trout and other fish with sustainable plant-based feeds.

Other charging stations in Champaign County are at: White’s Ford, 1246 N. Main St. in Urbana, and Ohio Caverns, 2210 State Route 245 East in West Liberty.

Smith said next on the farm’s “green technology agenda” is to install solar panels on the south-facing roofs of its buildings to generate an estimated 80% of the farm’s electrical needs.

“Eventually, we plan to add more solar panels that will meet or exceed our total electrical usage, and the day may come when we’ll have storage batteries to back up our essential systems during power failures, without having to use gasoline-powered generators,” he said.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

