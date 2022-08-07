Multiple locations selected for mobile mammography tests

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Clark, Champaign and Greene county locations in August.
The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening.
Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options.
Locations in August include the following:
- Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: Aug. 10, 17 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn.
- Shawnee Place Apartments: Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 102 E. Main St. in Springfield.
- Champaign County Fair: Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center: Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.
- New Carlisle Community Health Center: Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 N. Main St.
- Clark County Public Library - Park Branch: Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1119 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.
- Clark County Public Library - Enon Branch: Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 209 E. Main St.
- United Senior Services: Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 125 W. Main St. in Springfield.
- Groceryland - Villa Springfield Health Screening Event: Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1822 S. Limestone St.
- St. Paris Family Medicine: Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 114 S. Springfield St.
To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.
If you’re unable to attend the mobile unit, Mercy Health offers several other locations. To schedule an appointment at the Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., or Merch Health Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center, 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn, call 937-328-8100.
About the Author