Multiple locations selected for mobile mammography tests

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

If you’re unable to attend the mobile unit, Mercy Health offers several other locations. To schedule an appointment at the Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., or Merch Health Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center, 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn, call 937-328-8100.