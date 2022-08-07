springfield-news-sun logo
X

Multiple locations selected for mobile mammography tests

Peggy Gentis gets the machine ready for a patient in the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Peggy Gentis gets the machine ready for a patient in the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By
40 minutes ago

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Clark, Champaign and Greene county locations in August.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening.

Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options.

ExploreWittenberg names new university pastor

Locations in August include the following:

  • Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: Aug. 10, 17 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn.
  • Shawnee Place Apartments: Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 102 E. Main St. in Springfield.
  • Champaign County Fair: Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.
  • Rocking Horse Community Health Center: Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.
  • New Carlisle Community Health Center: Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 N. Main St.
  • Clark County Public Library - Park Branch: Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1119 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.
  • Clark County Public Library - Enon Branch: Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 209 E. Main St.
  • United Senior Services: Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 125 W. Main St. in Springfield.
  • Groceryland - Villa Springfield Health Screening Event: Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1822 S. Limestone St.
  • St. Paris Family Medicine: Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 114 S. Springfield St.
ExploreWittenberg, Clark State continue to support students with mental health services

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

If you’re unable to attend the mobile unit, Mercy Health offers several other locations. To schedule an appointment at the Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., or Merch Health Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center, 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn, call 937-328-8100.

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Springfield Clark Career Technology Center
2
Clark County’s COVID-19 community level ‘high’ this week
3
Developer looking at creating 900K square feet of industrial space in...
4
121 works from Dayton, Springfield and more part of art exhibition
5
Springfield veterinary center bringing rehab services to dogs, cats

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top