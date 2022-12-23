BreakingNews
Multiple departments fight Clark County house fire
Firefighters from three Clark County departments battled a house fire Friday afternoon in Bethel Twp.

The fire happened about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Green Acres Drive off U.S. 40 in the west side of the county.

Smoke was visible and heavy fire was reported inside the house, according to our photographer at the scene.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Firefighters from Bethel, Mad River and Pike townships all responded, battling not only the flames but extreme cold and wind.

First responders had some difficulty with water to fight the fire.

Preliminary emergency radio reports indicated people were inside the house when the fire began and were able to evacuate.

