Movie, book sale among events happening this weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

The Friends of the Library will host a pop-up book sale and have a booth at the Springfield Farmer’s Market on Saturday with books and media on gardening, cookbooks, environment, nature, landscaping, herbs, pets as well as children’s books using these topics as their basis.

Paperback books will cost .25 cents, hardback books will cost 50 cents and audio-visual items will cost $1.

Friends’ membership information and FOL Book Bags ($4 for use at Grab Bag Sale at all FOL Book Sales the last half hour for $2 unlimited refills) will be available while supplies last. Library card application forms will be available as well.

The Clark County Public Library community engagement librarian, Sarah Webb, will be available to talk about her video series “Springing Up,” which dovetails with many of the gardens participating in the Southside in Bloom free garden tour coming up the last Saturday of the month.

Monies from the sale will go to support programs such as the all-ages summer reading program.

Explore Clark County Fair returns this weekend

Museum event

The Springfield Museum of Art will host “Come Find Art” from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The event sparks discussions about works in the museum and provides hands-on studio art experiences inspired by artworks in the gallery.

Graham food pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Golden Era Wildcats meeting

The Golden Era Wildcats of Springfield High School will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike in Springfield. A sign will be posted near the entry door. Pizza, soft drinks and cookies will be served for lunch at noon.

Graduates and spouses of Springfield High School from 1940 to 1960 are urged to participate in this fellowship and gathering of friends from all classes.

Barbara Rossler, director of Volunteer Services at United Senior Services, will be the guest speaker. USS, founded in 1968 as Elderly United, provides a wide range of programs and services that support remaining active, being involved, and staying independent. USS serves older adults age 55+ in Springfield and Clark County, from six locations and seven nutrition sites, with home and community-based services.

The Golden Era Wildcats was started by 1952 graduates organized by James Ingledue in 2018 during their last class reunion. The next gathering of Golden Era Wildcats is scheduled Monday, Oct. 24, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.

Explore Springfield Regional Medical Center to allow expectant mothers to skip ER

Blood drives

The Father Paul Vieson Center monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

The Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union community blood drive will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday at 1101 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Everyone who registers to donate with will get the new “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app.

Register to donate by July 30 at any Community Blood Center mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center and be entered in a drawing to win a pair of 2022 season tickets for the Cincinnati Bengals. The package includes all 10 home games, beginning with the preseason opener Aug. 12.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new Donor Time app from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate. Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time app or online at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height) and be in good physical health.

Church food pantry

New Beginnings United Methodist Church’s food pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of the month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message.