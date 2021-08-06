Motorists to endure Urbana lane closures through September

Single-lane closures on U.S. 36 (Scioto Street) between North Locust Street and Berwick Drive in Urbana will be closed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Sept. 30, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT and Urbana are resurfacing Scioto Street from Locust Street to the U.S. 36/State Route 29 split for safety improvements.