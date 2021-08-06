springfield-news-sun logo
Motorists to endure Urbana lane closures through September

Urbana road to have lane closures through September for safety improvements

News | 39 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Safety improvements, resurfacing are on the agenda as work begins.

A Champaign County road will have lane closures through next month.

Single-lane closures on U.S. 36 (Scioto Street) between North Locust Street and Berwick Drive in Urbana will be closed between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Sept. 30, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT and Urbana are resurfacing Scioto Street from Locust Street to the U.S. 36/State Route 29 split for safety improvements.

The contractor will also build additional on-street parking restrictions on Scioto Street at the intersections of Kenton, Happersett and Sycamore streets

All work is weather-permitting, and there will be arrow boards and/or signs to alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions.

“Motorists are reminded to stay alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone,” ODOT said.

For more information, visit ODOT’s website under projects, Scioto Street resurfacing and safety upgrades.

