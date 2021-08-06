springfield-news-sun logo
DeWine to address COVID-19 pandemic today as cases rise in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine addresses the media after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Thurgood Marshall High school in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Gov. Mike DeWine addresses the media after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Thurgood Marshall High school in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss coronavirus during a press conference Friday morning as Ohio continues to see an increase of cases.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. and will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff.

To watch live, visit https://ohiochannel.org/. This story will be updated live throughout the press conference.

Ohio’s 21-day cases average surpassed 1,000 cases a day as of Thursday, according to ODH. After hospitalizations and cases continued to drop throughout the spring and early summer, cases began to climb in Ohio throughout July as the delta variant became more prominent in the state.

More than 1,000 daily cases have been reported in Ohio eight times in the last three weeks and on Wednesday the state added more than 2,000 cases to its total for the first time in nearly four months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone wear masks while indoors in areas with high COVID transmission rates regardless of vaccination. Previously the CDC was only recommending masks for the unvaccinated.

Some major retailers, including Kroger, Walmart, Target and McDonald’s, are requiring workers to wear masks in their stores and restaurants. The cities of Dayton and Riverside are requiring masks inside all city buildings.

In Southwest Ohio, multiple hospitals announced they will require all employees to get vaccinated again coronavirus, including Premier Health, Kettering Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

