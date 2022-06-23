BreakingNews
Motorcyclist who died in Champaign County crash identified as Troy man
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
6 minutes ago

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on state Route 55.

Deceased is Aaron Matthew Bosse, 23, of Troy, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

The Champaign County 911 Center received a call around 7 a.m. of a traffic crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle in the 10000 block of state Route 55.

A 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling east on state Route 55 when a 2019 Honda motorcycle traveling west went left of center and struck the pickup truck head-on, according to the release.

The vehicles came to rest on state Route 55 west of Wallace Road. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies along with fire and EMS crews from Johnson Saint Paris and Christiansburg fire departments responded, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

