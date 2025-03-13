Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in Clark County

2 minutes ago
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Bethel Twp., Clark County Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 11:05 a.m. at Ohio 235 and U.S. 40, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

After an initial investigation, the highway patrol said that George Gatson, 68, of New Carlisle was riding southbound on Ohio 235 on a Harley Davidson FLSTF. Meanwhile, a gray 2018 Acura TLX, driven by Jason A. Cohick, 47, of Clinton, was driving northbound on Ohio 235 and started to turn left onto U.S. 40 in front of the motorcycle.

The highway patrol said that the Acura failed to yield, and the motorcycle crashed into it.

CareFlight was called to the scene and took Gatson to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Cohick was not injured, the release said.

In addition to CareFlight, the highway patrol was joined on scene by the Bethel Twp. Fire Department and EMS, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Park Layne Sunoco Towing and Buckeye Towing and Recovery.

The crash remains under investigation.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.